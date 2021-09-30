-
John Augenstein comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
John Augenstein hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Augenstein finished his round tied for 44th at 1 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney is in 2nd at 7 under; and Kurt Kitayama and Roger Sloan are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, John Augenstein reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Augenstein had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Augenstein to 2 over for the round.
At the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Augenstein got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Augenstein to 3 over for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Augenstein had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Augenstein to 2 over for the round.
After a 301 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Augenstein chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Augenstein to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Augenstein had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Augenstein to even for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Augenstein's 178 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Augenstein to 1 under for the round.
