In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Joel Dahmen hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Dahmen finished his round tied for 10th at 4 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama, Nick Watney, and Roger Sloan are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Hadwin, Corey Conners, Sungjae Im, Lucas Glover, and Patton Kizzire are tied for 5th at 5 under.

Dahmen hit his tee at the green on the 223-yard par-3 10th, setting himself up for a long 60-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Dahmen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Dahmen hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 14th, Dahmen hit his 126 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Dahmen to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Dahmen's 171 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 5 under for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Dahmen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 6 under for the round.

After a 266 yard drive on the 418-yard par-4 second, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 5 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Dahmen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 6 under for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Dahmen's tee shot went 172 yards to the right rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.

Dahmen got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 4 under for the round.