Jimmy Walker shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Jimmy Walker hit 4 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Walker finished his round tied for 47th at 2 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim, Kurt Kitayama, and Roger Sloan are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Walker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Walker's 107 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 2 under for the round.
Walker got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Walker had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Walker to 2 under for the round.
