Jared Wolfe shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Jared Wolfe hit 5 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Wolfe finished his day tied for 119th at 1 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim, Roger Sloan, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Wolfe reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolfe to 1 under for the round.
After a 325 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Wolfe chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wolfe to 2 under for the round.
On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Wolfe hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Wolfe at 1 under for the round.
On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Wolfe's tee shot went 212 yards to the right rough and his approach went 37 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
Wolfe got a double bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Wolfe to 2 over for the round.
On the par-5 14th, Wolfe's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolfe to 1 over for the round.
