J.T. Poston putts well in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
J.T. Poston hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Poston finished his round tied for 20th at 3 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama, Nick Watney, and Roger Sloan are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Corey Conners, Sungjae Im, Adam Hadwin, Lucas Glover, and Patton Kizzire are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, J.T. Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved J.T. Poston to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Poston hit an approach shot from 118 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.
On the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Poston to 1 under for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Poston chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Poston had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.
