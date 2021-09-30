-
-
J.J. Spaun shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 30, 2021
-
Highlights
J.J. Spaun holes 10-footer for birdie at Sanderson Farms
In the opening round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, J.J. Spaun makes a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, J.J. Spaun hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Spaun finished his round tied for 31st at 3 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Kurt Kitayama and Roger Sloan are tied for 4th at 6 under.
At the 411-yard par-4 first, Spaun reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Spaun at 1 under for the round.
After a 311 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Spaun chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Spaun got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Spaun to 1 under for the round.
At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Spaun hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.
Spaun got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 1 under for the round.
Spaun missed the green on his first shot on the 223-yard par-3 10th but had a chip in from 13 yards for birdie. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Spaun's 110 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Spaun had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spaun to 4 under for the round.
-
-