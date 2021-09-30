-
Hudson Swafford shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Hudson Swafford hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Swafford finished his round tied for 70th at 1 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim, Kurt Kitayama, and Roger Sloan are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Swafford had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Swafford had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Swafford to 2 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Swafford reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 3 under for the round.
At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Swafford got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 4 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Swafford had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Swafford to even for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Swafford's 101 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.
