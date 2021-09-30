-
Henrik Norlander shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Henrik Norlander hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Norlander finished his round tied for 9th at 4 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 7 under; Nick Watney is in 2nd at 6 under; and Roger Sloan, Adam Hadwin, Andy Ogletree, Joel Dahmen, Corey Conners, and Sungjae Im are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Norlander hit an approach shot from 121 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Norlander chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Norlander's 137 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Norlander to 4 under for the round.
Norlander got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Norlander had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to 4 under for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Norlander had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 4 under for the round.
