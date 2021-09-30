In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Hayden Buckley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Buckley finished his day tied for 7th at 5 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim, Roger Sloan, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 third, Hayden Buckley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hayden Buckley to 1 under for the round.

After a 217 yard drive on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Buckley chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Buckley to even-par for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Buckley's tee shot went 197 yards to the left rough and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Buckley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Buckley to even for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Buckley's 132 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Buckley to 1 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Buckley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Buckley at 2 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Buckley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 3 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Buckley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Buckley to 4 under for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Buckley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Buckley to 5 under for the round.