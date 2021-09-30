Harold Varner III hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Varner III finished his round tied for 2nd at 7 under with Nick Watney; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; and Kurt Kitayama and Roger Sloan are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a 316 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Varner III chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Varner III hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Varner III chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 3 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Varner III had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Varner III to 2 under for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Varner III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 3 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Varner III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Varner III had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to 5 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Varner III chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Varner III to 6 under for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Varner III hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Varner III to 7 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Varner III's tee shot went 196 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Varner III's 136 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 7 under for the round.