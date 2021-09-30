-
Harold Varner III shoots 7-under 65 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Harold Varner III hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Varner III finished his round tied for 2nd at 7 under with Nick Watney; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; and Kurt Kitayama and Roger Sloan are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a 316 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Varner III chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Varner III hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Varner III chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 3 under for the round.
On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Varner III had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Varner III to 2 under for the round.
On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Varner III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 3 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Varner III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Varner III had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to 5 under for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Varner III chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Varner III to 6 under for the round.
At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Varner III hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Varner III to 7 under for the round.
On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Varner III's tee shot went 196 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Varner III's 136 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 7 under for the round.
