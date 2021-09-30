-
Greyson Sigg shoots 5-over 77 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Greyson Sigg hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Sigg finished his day in 142nd at 5 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim, Roger Sloan, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 6 under.
Sigg got a double bogey on the 418-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Sigg to 2 over for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Sigg had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to 3 over for the round.
Sigg got a double bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Sigg to 5 over for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 18th, Sigg had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to 5 over for the round.
