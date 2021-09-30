Greg Sonnier hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Sonnier finished his day tied for 127th at 2 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim, Roger Sloan, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Sonnier had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sonnier to 1 under for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 second, Sonnier had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sonnier to even for the round.

Sonnier got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sonnier to 1 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Sonnier's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Sonnier reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sonnier to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Sonnier hit his next to the right rough. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 14th. This moved Sonnier to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Sonnier's 110 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sonnier to 1 over for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 18th, Sonnier got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Sonnier to 2 over for the round.