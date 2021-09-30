-
Grant Hirschman shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Grant Hirschman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hirschman finished his round tied for 33rd at 2 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney is in 2nd at 7 under; and Roger Sloan and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Hirschman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hirschman to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 fifth, Hirschman hit his 123 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hirschman to 2 under for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Hirschman chipped his fourth shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hirschman to 1 under for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Hirschman's tee shot went 163 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After a 275 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Hirschman chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hirschman to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Hirschman's 215 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hirschman to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Hirschman chipped in his fourth from 9 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Hirschman at 2 under for the round.
