Gary Woodland shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Gary Woodland nearly holes out to set up birdie at Sanderson Farms
In the opening round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Gary Woodland makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Gary Woodland hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Woodland finished his round tied for 7th at 5 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim, Kurt Kitayama, and Roger Sloan are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the par-4 second, Woodland's 86 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.
On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Woodland hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Woodland at even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Woodland hit an approach shot from 124 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Woodland had a 81 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Woodland hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Woodland to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Woodland's 186 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 5 under for the round.
