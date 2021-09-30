  • Gary Woodland shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Gary Woodland makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Gary Woodland nearly holes out to set up birdie at Sanderson Farms

    In the opening round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Gary Woodland makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.