-
-
Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 30, 2021
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Lopez-Chacarra finished his round tied for 21st at 3 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney is in 2nd at 7 under; and Kurt Kitayama and Roger Sloan are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Lopez-Chacarra hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Lopez-Chacarra to even-par for the round.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Lopez-Chacarra reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lopez-Chacarra to 1 under for the round.
Lopez-Chacarra got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lopez-Chacarra to even for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Lopez-Chacarra reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lopez-Chacarra to 1 under for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Lopez-Chacarra reached the green in 2 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lopez-Chacarra to 3 under for the round.
-
-