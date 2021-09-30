-
Emiliano Grillo shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Emiliano Grillo hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Grillo finished his round tied for 24th at 2 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 6 under; Andy Ogletree, Joel Dahmen, Corey Conners, Sungjae Im, Nick Watney, Roger Sloan, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Henrik Norlander, Kevin Streelman, Matthew Wolff, Martin Laird, Vincent Whaley, Patton Kizzire, C.T. Pan, and Andrew Landry are tied for 9th at 4 under.
On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Grillo's tee shot went 175 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 7 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Grillo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grillo to 1 over for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Grillo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Grillo had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.
On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Grillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 first, Grillo's 94 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Grillo had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.
