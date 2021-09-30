-
Dylan Wu shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Dylan Wu hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Wu finished his round tied for 33rd at 2 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney is in 2nd at 7 under; and Roger Sloan and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Wu had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.
On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Wu reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.
At the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Wu got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Wu to even-par for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Wu reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.
On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Wu reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 3 under for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 18th, Wu chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wu to 2 under for the round.
