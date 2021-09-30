-
Dylan Frittelli putts well in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Dylan Frittelli hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Frittelli finished his round tied for 31st at 3 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim, Kurt Kitayama, and Roger Sloan are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a 311 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Dylan Frittelli chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dylan Frittelli to 1 under for the round.
Frittelli got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Frittelli to even-par for the round.
At the 479-yard par-4 16th, Frittelli reached the green in 2 and rolled a 43-foot putt for birdie. This put Frittelli at 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Frittelli's 87 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.
On the 591-yard par-5 third, Frittelli got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Frittelli to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 fifth, Frittelli chipped in his third shot from 13 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Frittelli to 3 under for the round.
