-
-
Doug Ghim putts well in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 30, 2021
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Doug Ghim hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ghim finished his round tied for 14th at 4 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Roger Sloan and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Doug Ghim hit an approach shot from 73 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Doug Ghim to 1 under for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Ghim chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Ghim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Ghim's 102 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 4 under for the round.
Ghim got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ghim to 4 under for the round.
-
-