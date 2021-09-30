-
Bogey-free 3-under 69 by Doc Redman in the first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Doc Redman hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Redman finished his round tied for 15th at 3 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 7 under; Nick Watney is in 2nd at 6 under; and Roger Sloan, Adam Hadwin, Andy Ogletree, Joel Dahmen, Corey Conners, and Sungjae Im are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Doc Redman hit an approach shot from 93 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Doc Redman to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Redman's 101 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Redman hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 3 under for the round.
