Denny McCarthy comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Denny McCarthy hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. McCarthy finished his round tied for 21st at 3 under; Sahith Theegala and Nick Watney are tied for 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama and Roger Sloan are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Lucas Glover, Patton Kizzire, Corey Conners, Sungjae Im, Taylor Moore, Andy Ogletree, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Denny McCarthy reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.
On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, McCarthy's tee shot went 228 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 37 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, McCarthy had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 over for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, McCarthy chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to even for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, McCarthy's 110 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.
