-
-
Dawie van der Walt shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 30, 2021
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Dawie van der Walt hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Van der Walt finished his day tied for 71st at 1 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim, Roger Sloan, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 223-yard par-3 10th, van der Walt's tee shot went 177 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 13th, van der Walt hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved van der Walt to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 17th, van der Walt's 110 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van der Walt to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, van der Walt had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved van der Walt to 2 under for the round.
Van der Walt got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving van der Walt to 1 under for the round.
-
-