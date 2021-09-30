-
-
Davis Thompson putts well in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 30, 2021
Davis Thompson hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Thompson finished his day tied for 50th at 2 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim, Roger Sloan, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 14th, Davis Thompson hit his 76 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Davis Thompson to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Thompson had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to even for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Thompson hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 411-yard par-4 first. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.
After a 310 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Thompson chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to even-par for the round.
After a 318 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Thompson chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.
On the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.
-
-