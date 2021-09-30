  • Davis Riley shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • Prior to the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Davis Riley discusses his friendship with Will Zalatoris and how living together contributed to their success.
    Interviews

    Davis Riley on his friendship with Will Zalatoris before Sanderson Farms

    Prior to the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Davis Riley discusses his friendship with Will Zalatoris and how living together contributed to their success.