Davis Riley shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 30, 2021
Interviews
Davis Riley on his friendship with Will Zalatoris before Sanderson Farms
Prior to the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Davis Riley discusses his friendship with Will Zalatoris and how living together contributed to their success.
Davis Riley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Riley finished his round tied for 44th at 1 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney is in 2nd at 7 under; and Kurt Kitayama and Roger Sloan are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Riley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.
At the 584-yard par-5 14th, Riley got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 3 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Riley to 1 under for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Riley chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 2 under for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Riley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to 2 under for the round.
At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Riley hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 3 under for the round.
Riley got a double bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and three putting, moving Riley to 1 under for the round.
