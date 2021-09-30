-
-
David Skinns shoots 4-over 76 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 30, 2021
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, David Skinns hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Skinns finished his round tied for 129th at 4 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney is in 2nd at 7 under; and Roger Sloan and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Skinns's tee shot went 195 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Skinns got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Skinns to 2 over for the round.
After a 313 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Skinns chipped his fifth shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Skinns to 3 over for the round.
On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Skinns had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Skinns to 4 over for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Skinns hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Skinns to 3 over for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Skinns chipped his fifth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Skinns to 4 over for the round.
At the 330-yard par-4 15th, Skinns reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Skinns at 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Skinns's 80 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Skinns to 4 over for the round.
-
-