David Lipsky shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
David Lipsky hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Lipsky finished his day tied for 71st at 1 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim, Roger Sloan, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Lipsky had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.
At the 584-yard par-5 14th, Lipsky got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Lipsky to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 third, Lipsky chipped in his third shot from 21 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Lipsky to 3 under for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Lipsky had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to 2 under for the round.
At the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Lipsky got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.
