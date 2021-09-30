-
-
Curtis Thompson finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 30, 2021
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Curtis Thompson hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Thompson finished his round tied for 74th at even par; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney is in 2nd at 7 under; and Kurt Kitayama and Roger Sloan are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
Thompson got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 over for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 second, Thompson's 163 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.
After a 313 yard drive on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Thompson chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Thompson to even for the round.
-
-