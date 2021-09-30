  • Corey Conners shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Corey Conners makes five birdies in a row to finish his front nine at 6-under 30.
    Highlights

    Corey Conners’ five straight birdies at Sanderson Farms

    In the opening round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Corey Conners makes five birdies in a row to finish his front nine at 6-under 30.