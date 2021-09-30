Corey Conners hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Conners finished his round tied for 4th at 5 under with Adam Hadwin, Lucas Glover, Patton Kizzire, and Sungjae Im; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 7 under; and Nick Watney and Roger Sloan are tied for 2nd at 6 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 223-yard par-3 10th, Conners missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Conners to even for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Conners chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Conners chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Conners had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Conners's 172 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Conners to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Conners had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Conners to 5 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Conners reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Conners to 6 under for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Conners's tee shot went 199 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 0 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.