In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Cody Gribble hit 5 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Gribble finished his day tied for 133rd at 3 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim, Roger Sloan, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 6 under.

Gribble got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gribble to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Gribble chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Gribble to even-par for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Gribble reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gribble to 1 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Gribble had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and two putting, moving Gribble to even for the round.

Gribble had a fantastic chip-in on the 214-yard par-3 seventh. His tee shot went 217 yards to the right rough and his second shot went 13 yards to the right side of the fairway where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at even-par for the round.

Gribble got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gribble to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Gribble's 86 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gribble to even for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th, Gribble had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gribble to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Gribble had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gribble to 3 over for the round.