Chris Kirk shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Chris Kirk hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Kirk finished his day tied for 50th at 2 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim, Roger Sloan, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Kirk had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Kirk to 1 over for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Kirk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to even for the round.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Kirk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.
