Chez Reavie shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Chez Reavie hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his round tied for 38th at 1 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 7 under; Nick Watney and Roger Sloan are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Hadwin, Corey Conners, Sungjae Im, Lucas Glover, Patton Kizzire, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Reavie had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.
On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Reavie reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.
At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Reavie hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Reavie hit an approach shot from 150 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.
After a 280 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Reavie chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Reavie's 148 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.
On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 1 under for the round.
