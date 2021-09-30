-
Chesson Hadley shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Chesson Hadley sinks a 23-foot birdie on No. 17 in Round 1 at Sanderson Farms
In the opening round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Chesson Hadley makes a 23-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Chesson Hadley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hadley finished his round tied for 30th at 3 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim, Kurt Kitayama, and Roger Sloan are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the par-4 second, Hadley's 110 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 181-yard par-3 green fourth, Hadley suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hadley hit an approach shot from 84 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Hadley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.
On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Hadley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 3 under for the round.
