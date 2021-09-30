  • Chesson Hadley shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Chesson Hadley makes a 23-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Chesson Hadley sinks a 23-foot birdie on No. 17 in Round 1 at Sanderson Farms

    In the opening round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Chesson Hadley makes a 23-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.