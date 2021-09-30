Charley Hoffman hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hoffman finished his round tied for 30th at 3 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim, Kurt Kitayama, and Roger Sloan are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Hoffman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Hoffman had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Hoffman hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hoffman to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 14th, Hoffman hit his 122 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Hoffman to 4 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th, Hoffman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Hoffman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hoffman to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Hoffman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hoffman to 5 under for the round.

At the 591-yard par-5 third, Hoffman got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Hoffman to 5 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Hoffman's tee shot went 191 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

Hoffman got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 3 under for the round.