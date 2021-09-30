-
Chad Ramey shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Chad Ramey paints tee marker cowbell at Sanderson Farms
Prior to the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Chad Ramey paints a Mississippi State themed tee marker cowbell while talking about his experience at his alma mater and what he's most looking forward to this season.
Chad Ramey hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Ramey finished his round tied for 31st at 2 under; Sahith Theegala and Nick Watney are tied for 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama and Roger Sloan are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Lucas Glover, Patton Kizzire, Corey Conners, Sungjae Im, Taylor Moore, Andy Ogletree, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 5th at 5 under.
Ramey tee shot went 161 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Ramey to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Ramey hit his 256 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Ramey to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Ramey hit an approach shot from 89 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ramey to 2 under for the round.
On the 436-yard par-4 17th, Ramey had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ramey to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Ramey hit his next to the left intermediate rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 third. This moved Ramey to even for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Ramey had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ramey to 2 under for the round.
