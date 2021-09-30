-
Carlos Ortiz shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Carlos Ortiz makes birdie on No. 3 at Sanderson Farms
In the opening round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Carlos Ortiz makes birdie on the par-5 3rd hole.
Carlos Ortiz hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Ortiz finished his round tied for 39th at 1 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama, Nick Watney, and Roger Sloan are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Hadwin, Corey Conners, Sungjae Im, Lucas Glover, and Patton Kizzire are tied for 5th at 5 under.
After a 311 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Ortiz chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.
After a 314 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Ortiz chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 3 under for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th, Ortiz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to 2 under for the round.
Ortiz got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to even for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Ortiz chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.
On the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Ortiz had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ortiz to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Ortiz had a 77 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.
