Camilo Villegas comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Camilo Villegas hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Villegas finished his round tied for 66th at 1 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Roger Sloan and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 6 under.
At the 223-yard par-3 10th, Camilo Villegas got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 4 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Camilo Villegas to 2 over for the round.
After a 319 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Villegas chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to 1 over for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 449-yard par-4 12th, Villegas chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Villegas to 2 over for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Villegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Villegas to 1 over for the round.
After a 253 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 16th, Villegas chipped his fourth shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Villegas to 2 over for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Villegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Villegas to 1 over for the round.
On the 591-yard par-5 third, Villegas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Villegas to even for the round.
After a drive to left intermediate rough on the par-5 fifth, Villegas hit his 110 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Villegas to 1 under for the round.
