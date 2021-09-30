-
-
Cameron Young shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 30, 2021
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Cameron Young hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Young finished his day tied for 7th at 5 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim, Roger Sloan, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Young's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 318 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Young chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Young to even-par for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Young hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.
Young got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Young to even for the round.
On the 591-yard par-5 third, Young had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Young reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Young to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Young's 142 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Young chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Young to 5 under for the round.
-
-