-
-
Cameron Tringale putts well in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 30, 2021
Cameron Tringale hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Tringale finished his round tied for 70th at 1 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim, Kurt Kitayama, and Roger Sloan are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Cameron Tringale's tee shot went 180 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Tringale chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to even for the round.
After a 283 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Tringale chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th, Tringale had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Tringale had a 190 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Tringale's 123 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Tringale to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Tringale had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.
-
-