-
-
Cam Davis shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 30, 2021
Cam Davis hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Davis finished his round tied for 49th at even par; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 7 under; Nick Watney and Roger Sloan are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Patton Kizzire, Adam Hadwin, Corey Conners, and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Davis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Davis took a drop on his second. He finished by getting his third shot at the green and two-putted for par. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Davis had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Davis to even for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Davis to even-par for the round.
At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Davis hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.
Davis got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Davis to even for the round.
-
-