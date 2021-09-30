-
Callum Tarren comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
September 30, 2021
Callum Tarren hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Tarren finished his round tied for 46th at 1 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney is in 2nd at 7 under; and Kurt Kitayama and Roger Sloan are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
After a tee shot at the 181-yard par-3 fourth green, Callum Tarren suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Callum Tarren at 1 over for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Tarren had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Tarren to 2 over for the round.
On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Tarren's tee shot went 206 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Tarren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tarren to 2 over for the round.
Tarren got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tarren to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 14th, Tarren hit his 82 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Tarren to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Tarren had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tarren to even for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Tarren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tarren to 1 under for the round.
