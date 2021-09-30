In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, C.T. Pan hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Pan finished his round tied for 8th at 4 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 7 under; Nick Watney and Roger Sloan are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Patton Kizzire, Adam Hadwin, Corey Conners, and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Pan chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Pan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.

Pan got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 1 under for the round.

Pan hit his tee at the green on the 214-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 35-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Pan to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Pan hit an approach shot from 131 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Pan chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Pan's 108 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 4 under for the round.