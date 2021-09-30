-
-
Bronson Burgoon putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 first round in the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 30, 2021
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Bronson Burgoon hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Burgoon finished his round tied for 120th at 1 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Kurt Kitayama and Roger Sloan are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a 309 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Bronson Burgoon chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bronson Burgoon to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Burgoon chipped in his fourth from 11 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Burgoon at 1 over for the round.
-
-