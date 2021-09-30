-
Brice Garnett finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Brice Garnett hit 13 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Garnett finished his round tied for 65th at even par; Sahith Theegala and Nick Watney are tied for 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama and Roger Sloan are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Lucas Glover, Patton Kizzire, Corey Conners, Sungjae Im, Taylor Moore, Andy Ogletree, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Garnett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.
On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Garnett's tee shot went 216 yards to the right rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Garnett chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Garnett's 107 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.
At the 479-yard par-4 16th, Garnett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.
Garnett got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Garnett to even for the round.
