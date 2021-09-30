-
Brian Stuard shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Brian Stuard hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Stuard finished his round tied for 48th at 2 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Kurt Kitayama and Roger Sloan are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the par-5 14th, Stuard's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.
Stuard got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stuard to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Stuard's 181 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.
