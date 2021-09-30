-
-
Brian Gay shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 30, 2021
Brian Gay hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Gay finished his round tied for 69th at 1 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Kurt Kitayama and Roger Sloan are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a 284 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Gay chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to 1 under for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Gay's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Gay chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Gay to even-par for the round.
-
-