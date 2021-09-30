-
Brett Drewitt shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Brett Drewitt hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Drewitt finished his round tied for 109th at 3 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney is in 2nd at 7 under; and Roger Sloan and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Drewitt's tee shot went 164 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Drewitt's 111 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Drewitt to even-par for the round.
Drewitt got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Drewitt to 1 over for the round.
After a 339 yard drive on the 436-yard par-4 17th, Drewitt chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Drewitt to 2 over for the round.
On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Drewitt's tee shot went 172 yards to the right rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Drewitt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Drewitt to 4 over for the round.
