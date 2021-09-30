-
Brendon Todd finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Brendon Todd hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Todd finished his round tied for 51st at even par; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 7 under; Nick Watney and Roger Sloan are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Hadwin, Lucas Glover, Patton Kizzire, Corey Conners, and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 5 under.
Todd got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 1 over for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Todd's tee shot went 180 yards to the right rough and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Todd hit his 81 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Todd to even-par for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 1 over for the round.
On the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Todd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to even for the round.
