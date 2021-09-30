-
Brendan Steele comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Brendan Steele drains 15-footer for birdie at Sanderson Farms
In the opening round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Brendan Steele makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
Brendan Steele hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Steele finished his round tied for 31st at 3 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Kurt Kitayama and Roger Sloan are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 591-yard par-5 third, Brendan Steele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Brendan Steele to 1 under for the round.
After a 293 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Steele chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Steele to even for the round.
On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Steele's tee shot went 226 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Steele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Steele to even-par for the round.
At the par-5 14th, Steele chipped in his third shot from 22 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Steele had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Steele to 3 under for the round.
