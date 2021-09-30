-
Brandt Snedeker putts well in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In the opening round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Brandt Snedeker makes a 22-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
Brandt Snedeker hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Snedeker finished his round tied for 30th at 3 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim, Kurt Kitayama, and Roger Sloan are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Brandt Snedeker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brandt Snedeker to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Snedeker had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Snedeker to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Snedeker chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Snedeker to 3 under for the round.
After a 292 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 16th, Snedeker chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 2 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Snedeker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 3 under for the round.
