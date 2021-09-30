  • Brandon Wu putts well in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Brandon Wu makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-3 7th hole.
    Highlights

