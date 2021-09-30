-
Brandon Wu putts well in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 30, 2021
Highlights
Brandon Wu makes short birdie putt at Sanderson Farms
In the opening round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Brandon Wu makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-3 7th hole.
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Brandon Wu hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wu finished his day tied for 32nd at 3 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim, Roger Sloan, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the par-4 12th, Brandon Wu's 123 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brandon Wu to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Wu had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wu to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Wu's 115 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 3 under for the round.
Wu got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 2 under for the round.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Wu reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 3 under for the round.
At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Wu hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 4 under for the round.
On the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wu to 3 under for the round.
